Whale koopt voor bijna $53 miljoen aan Ethereum en Bitcoin

A whale spent 20M $USDC to buy 4,242 $ETH($10M) at $2,358 and 231 $WBTC($10M) at $43,375 11 hours ago.

The whale has bought a total of 13,843 $ETH($33M) at an average price of $2,388 and 461 $WBTC($19.88M) at an average price of $43,168 since Dec 21, 2023.… pic.twitter.com/k05r6uB3Du

— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 7, 2024