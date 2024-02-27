Waarom keren beleggers zich af van multi-asset fondsen?

James Gard: Every month, we look at funds’ trends in Europe. So today I’m delighted to have Matias Möttölä. He is Director of Manager Research. Thanks for joining me today.

So multi-asset funds is what we’re going to be talking about today. They were hugely in favour in the low interest rate era, and now they’ve fallen massively out of favour. Can you discuss the broad trends?

Matias Möttölä: Yeah, James, that’s correct. We are really seeing a change in investor preferences. So, when rates were low or even negative, yields were low. Investors looked for options where the expected return was perhaps a little bit higher, and that’s where allocation funds came in. They obviously have different levels of equities. Even for risk averse investors, these were the option of choice for many years. And then in early 2022, we started seeing yields go back to what we could call more normal levels. These funds started seeing some losses, and also then investors realized there are now…

Lees verder bij www.morningstar.nl