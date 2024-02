PlanB voorspelt Bitcoin koers van $500.000 na de halving

After April halving, bitcoin will be scarcer than gold and real estate. It would surprise me if bitcoin market cap (<$1T) will stay below gold market cap (>$10T). This implies a BTC price >$500k (>$10T/20m).

Gold S2F-ratio ~60

Real Estate S2F-ratio ~100

Bitcoin S2F-ratio ~110

— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) February 3, 2024