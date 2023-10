Op Korte Termijn: Crypto Analist Voorspelt XRP Stijging naar $0,66

Hi there.#XRP in the daily chart broke the initial resistance & back-tested it.

We had a similar move on 13-Jul-23.

The next Fibonacci level stands at exactly $0.6649.

If we don’t see XRP below $0.50 support, we expect to hit $0.66 this week.

Cheers!#Ripple #XRPCommunity… pic.twitter.com/GSuMx4LxFr

— Dark Defender (@DefendDark) October 2, 2023