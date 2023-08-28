NFTs Are Opening New Possibilities for Art Creators to be Monetized

NFTs have introduced a revolutionary way of owning, selling, and trading digital art, creating new opportunities for artists and collectors alike. The art world has been disrupted in ways that were once unimaginable, and as technology continues to evolve, the possibilities are endless.

The NFT industry has been hailed by some as a revolution in the art world, with the potential to democratise ownership and increase access to art. With several successful sales since the inception of NFTs and all the hype around it, including Beeple’s “The First 5000 Days” which sold for $69 million at a Christie’s auction and Trevor Jones’ “The Bitcoin Angel,” which sold for $3.3 million, there is no doubt that digital art, as a form of disruptive innovation, has changed the way we view and experience the arts sector today.

Revolutionise the creator economy

The emergence and growing popularity of NFTs is a new frontier in the world of art and creativity, giving…