Managing Without Power | Merks-Benjaminsen | 9789024457618

Google used to be notoriously anti-managerial. They stripped managers of their power wherever they could. Recruitment, performance evaluation and promotions are decided by groups, and compensation is largely determined by fixed rules. Joris Merks-Benjaminsen worked at Google for twelve years, and embraced this principle of Managing Without Power. He became one of Google’s best-scoring managers, and trained many of his fellow colleagues.

When humaneness prevails at the expense of accountability, or if prestige or a focus on performance overtakes humaneness and culture, a new balance is called for. This book will help you to build teams and organizations that combine performance with human leadership. It will help you to create principles, processes and systems to find this balance, with diversity and inclusion as the “default setting”.

A team or organization can only perform at its highest level if all people are at their best selves and are working well as…