Hoeveel geld hebben bitcoin ETF’s opgehaald in de VS?

Ruth Saldanha: It’s been a month since the US saw the launch of bitcoin ETFs, with much fanfare and drama, it must be noted. Billions of dollars flowed into these funds, it is true. But how much exactly? And who garnered the most money? Sylvester Flood is a senior product manager for Morningstar, and he closely tracks funds flows. He’s here today to talk about the flows into bitcoin ETFs. Syl, thank you so much for being here today.

Sylvester Flood: Glad to be here, Ruth. Good to see you.

Saldanha: So, let’s start with the most important question. How much money went into these newly launched spot bitcoin ETFs?

Flood: Well, Ruth, quite a bit. It was a bit of a slow start. But since they launched on January 11th, the tally is up to $7.7 billion.

Saldanha: How many of these bitcoin ETFs exist and are all of them counted towards the flows that we have?

Flood: Good question. So, there are 10 new spot bitcoin ETFs and there’s one ETF that had existed already that converted to a spot…

