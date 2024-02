Ethereum worstelt met koers van 3.000 dollar

Ethereum hasn’t even seen its demand season yet.

When it does we have no idea how high price will go.

So much ETH in staking, and restaking, and defi, and getting burnt this cycle – no new supply.

Add an ETF to that?

There’s not enough ETH to go around.

— RYAN SΞAN ADAMS – rsa.eth (@RyanSAdams) February 15, 2024