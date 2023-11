Crypto-experts voorspellen: Altcoins aan de vooravond van grote prijsstijgingen

Whether you like it or not, #Altcoins are getting stronger.

This is shown clearly by both the uptrend in Altcoin strength and the cross of the 50-week SMA barrier.

But this is good for Bitcoin too!

Look at the price action that comes after the hold of the moving average,… pic.twitter.com/TuQ2BNb8Kw

— CryptoCon (@CryptoCon_) November 16, 2023