Crypto analist voorspelt Ripple (XRP) prijsstijging naar $24

#XRP – We are bouncing off 2year trendline w/Hidden Bullish Divergence!

If we confirmed breakout of the 6-year trendline, I expect a 📈move ($24+ possible top)!

Will you be the 5% who takes calculated profits or the 95% who “KNOWS WHAT THEY HOLD” just to get REKT again? 🤦‍♂️🤦… pic.twitter.com/r4XO0kph6o

— JD 🇵🇭 (@jaydee_757) September 28, 2023