Coinbase: Dit is waarom er een Spot Ethereum ETF gaat komen

Coinbase now out here campaigning for spot ether ETF approval…

1) ETH = commodity

2) SEC approved spot btc ETFs (also approved ETH futures ETFs)

3) ETH not susceptible to fraud & manipulation tech-wise

4) Deep spot ETH markets

5) CME ETH futures market SSA

Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/DGbLpc8bW7

— Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) February 22, 2024