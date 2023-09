Centralisatie is een groeiend probleem voor Ethereum

🚨🚨🚨 Danny Ryan of the Ethereum Foundation calls @LidoFinance a “corporatization, a centralization and a system threat” of Ethereum.

“What happens when a regulator realizes that 3 people control the vote? I got 3 doors to knock on, easy.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/K3eDQl5SAm

