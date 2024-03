Bitcoin koers corrigeert, is dit het moment op te kopen?

#Bitcoin has established a solid support range between $64,750 and $66,700, where 382,000 addresses hold more than 275,000 $BTC. Monitoring this level closely is crucial, as losing it could shift the focus to the next significant demand zone between $60,760 and $62,790,… pic.twitter.com/QlZzoojSNB

— Ali (@ali_charts) March 15, 2024