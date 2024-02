Bitcoin ETFs scoorden deze week een netto-instroom van $2,2 miljard

The 10 bitcoin ETFs netted +$2.3b last week. For context, that is more than any other ETF (out of 3,400) took in. $IBIT alone was #2. This brings total net to +$5b, which is more than BlackRock as a whole has taken in. Again, this is all net GBTC bleed. Throw that out and the… https://t.co/PlxnfQ7ETf pic.twitter.com/04LTixd3Zt

— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 17, 2024