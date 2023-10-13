Beurs vrij ongevoelig voor geopolitieke spanningen

Nieuws
Plus: grote beleggers zien kansen in energietransitie, van TINA naar BARBIE, Amerikaanse consument recessieproof, Buffett glanst op HBO, en veel meer.
Geopolitieke onrust laat beurs meestal tamelijk onberoerd
Historically, #geopolitics, including short-term ‘shock events,’ had a limited (immediate) impact on #equitymarkets.
To have a more profound impact, you will have to make the case that current events hamper the cash flow and # earnings-generating capability of (major) listed… pic.twitter.com/E4Os4gKMIS
— jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) October 9, 2023
In tegenstelling tot in Europa is de Israëlische beursval hevig
#Israel‘s Benchmark Index TA-35 plunges >6%, biggest drop since Mar2020 after Hamas attack. The Hamas assaults mark the deadliest attack on Israel in decades and threaten to escalate into a broader conflict. Israeli shekel has slumped toward 7y low in recent…