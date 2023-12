Analist voorspelt koersopleving Cardano, maar ziet ook gevaren

#Cardano sits at a key demand zone between $0.37 and $0.38. Here, 166,470 wallets acquired 4.88 billion $ADA.

With minimal resistance ahead and solid support below, remaining above this zone could pave the way for $ADA to climb to new yearly highs. Still, watch out, as losing… pic.twitter.com/GDjhspFSVr

— Ali (@ali_charts) November 27, 2023